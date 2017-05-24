What's that fowl smell? Truck spills chicken parts in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) " There's a fowl smell wafting through Maine's largest city.

Police say a truck carrying chicken parts malfunctioned, spilling gallons of poultry bits onto a Portland street early Tuesday.

Residents dealt with a foul smell from the area, and motorists drove through the spill site before it was cleared.

Police closed off the roadway and covered the messy spill with sawdust.

Police say the parts weren't hazardous.