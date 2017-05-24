LONDON (AP) " Roger Moore's family says former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " Roger Moore's family says former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 25 May 2017 00:23:29 Processing Time: 25ms