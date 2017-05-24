12:21am Thu 25 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Roger Moore's family says former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer

LONDON (AP) " Roger Moore's family says former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 25 May 2017 00:23:29 Processing Time: 25ms