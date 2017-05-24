12:13am Thu 25 May
Ben Franklin's cracked gravestone repaired in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) " Repairs are complete on Benjamin Franklin's damaged gravestone in Philadelphia.

KYW-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2rcGshR ) Christ Church will hold an unveiling Tuesday of the repairs on the grave that holds Franklin and his wife, Deborah.

Caretaker John Hopkins says a crack that had developed in the marble slab was pinned and sealed and the granite base fixed to prevent more damage.

The $80,000 repair was paid for largely with grants, a GoFundMe page and pennies visitors have tossed on the grave for years. The coins are a tribute to the adage "A penny saved, is a penny earned," which is often erroneously attributed to Franklin.

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi and his wife donated $5,000 to help fund the repairs.

Franklin, who died in 1790, is one of seven signers of the Declaration of Independence buried across from Independence Mall.

This story has been corrected to show that Franklin did not coin the adage "A penny saved, is a penny earned" but that it is often erroneously attributed to him.

