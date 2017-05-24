11:02pm Wed 24 May
UK police evacuate Arndale shopping center in Manchester; reports say one man arrested

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " UK police evacuate Arndale shopping center in Manchester; reports say one man arrested.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

