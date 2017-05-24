10:41pm Wed 24 May
Top 10 highest-paid CEOs

Here are the 10 highest-paid CEOs for 2016, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

___

1. Thomas Rutledge

Charter Communications Inc.

$98 million

___

2. Leslie Moonves

CBS Corp.

$68.6 million

___

3. Robert Iger

Walt Disney Co.

$41 million

___

4. David Zaslav

Discovery Communications Inc.

$37.2 million

___

5. Robert Kotick

Activision Blizzard Inc.

$33.1 million

___

6. Brian Roberts

Comcast Corp.

$33 million

___

7. Jeffrey Bewkes

Time Warner Inc.

$32.6 million

___

8. Virginia Rometty

IBM

$32.3 million

___

9. Leonard Schleifer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

$28.3 million

___

10. Stephen Wynn

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

$28.2 million

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

