9:54pm Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

May says police and security staff believe they know identity of attacker but won't reveal it now

LONDON (AP) " May says police and security staff believe they know identity of attacker but won't reveal it now.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 24 May 2017 22:39:26 Processing Time: 13ms