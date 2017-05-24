9:20pm Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Eurozone jobs growth running at 'near-decade highs'

BRUSSELS (AP) " A closely watched survey of business activity across the 19-country eurozone shows economic growth holding steady at a six-year high in May while job creation has picked up to one of the highest levels in nearly a decade.

Financial information company IHS Markit says Tuesday that its purchasing managers' index " a broad gauge of economic activity " for the eurozone was unchanged at 56.8 in May.

The survey is consistent with quarterly economic growth of 0.6-0.7 percent, higher than the first quarter's 0.5 percent growth.

Chris Williamson, IHS Markit's chief economist, says the consensus forecast for second-quarter growth of 0.4 percent may prove "overly pessimistic."

He also noted that job creation has surged to the second-highest in nearly a decade as firms expand capacity and meet rising demand.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 24 May 2017 21:21:02 Processing Time: 22ms