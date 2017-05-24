Germany: Syrian wins case against deportation to Greece

BERLIN (AP) " Germany's highest court has upheld a complaint by a Syrian whose asylum claim was rejected because he'd already been granted asylum in Greece.

The man, whose name wasn't released, arrived in Germany in 2015. He told officials he had already been granted protection in Greece but had been living on the street there and received no support from the Greek government.

The man's claim in Germany was rejected, meaning that he risked deportation to Greece. Germany's Federal Constitutional Court said Tuesday that a lower court had wrongly failed to take account of a lack of welfare payments for refugees in Greece and to check whether there were assurances that the man would be given at least temporary housing.

Judges sent the case back to the lower court to reconsider.