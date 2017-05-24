BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) " Trump bemoans loss of life in Manchester bombing at the hands of 'evil losers in life'
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) " Trump bemoans loss of life in Manchester bombing at the hands of 'evil losers in life'
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 24 May 2017 21:02:23 Processing Time: 36ms