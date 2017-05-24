7:36pm Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

'Dangal' becomes China's biggest non-Hollywood foreign film

BEIJING (AP) " The Aamir Khan film "Dangal," about an Indian man training his daughters to become wrestlers, has become China's biggest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign movie.

The Indian film, whose name translates as "Let's Wrestle, Dad," was released in China on May 5. By Tuesday, it had pulled in 806 million yuan ($117 million) in mainland China, according to data from EntGroup, a leading entertainment consultancy.

The previous top-performing non-Hollywood foreign film was 2016's "Your Name," a Japanese fantasy drama. It made 577 million yuan ($84 million) at the Chinese box office.

Actor and producer Khan had already built up a following in China following the success of his previous films, "3 Idiots" and "PK."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 24 May 2017 19:39:48 Processing Time: 13ms