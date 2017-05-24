Donald Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

President Donald Trump is meeting Pope Francis for the first time.

Trump greeted Francis in Sala del Tronetto, the room of the little throne, on the second floor of Apostolic Palace tonight.

The men shook hands and Trump could be heard saying it was a "very great honour" to be there.

They then posed for photographs and took a seat at the pope's desk to continue their conversation.

They will now meet in private.

Prior to the handshake, Trump walked toward the Saint Ambrose room, led by Gentlemen of his Holiness, which is a sort of honor guard of nobility.

He was joined by his wife Melania Trump, who had a veil on her head, in adherence to Vatican protocol.

- AP