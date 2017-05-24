6:02pm Wed 24 May
Manchester police say they believe one man carried out attack on Ariana Grande concert; not sure if he acted alone

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " Manchester police say they believe one man carried out attack on Ariana Grande concert; not sure if he acted alone.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

