5:13pm Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Indonesia's Aceh province carries out caning of 2 men convicted of having gay sex

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) " Indonesia's Aceh province carries out caning of 2 men convicted of having gay sex.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 24 May 2017 18:06:56 Processing Time: 14ms