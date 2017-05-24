Texas bathroom bill could expose secrets of transgender kids

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) " Schools in Texas could be forced to reveal the identities of some transgender students under a bill headed for passage in the state Legislature.

Some schools have quietly agreed to parents' requests to keep their children's birth genders secret. If adopted, the measure would require teachers to send students to the bathroom of the gender listed on their birth certificates. That could shock classmates.

The Texas attorney general could sue any district that doesn't comply.

Joanna Smith says her 7-year-old transgender son would be ashamed to be outed. She plans to pull him out of school if the bill becomes law. Smith says she worries "it would just ruin his life."

Currently, each school and school district determines how to handle students whose birth genders are secret.