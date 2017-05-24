4:45pm Wed 24 May
Rebel Wilson tells court Australian articles hurt her career

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " A tearful Rebel Wilson has testified that a series of magazine articles published in Australia were a deliberate attack on her character and damaged her career.

Wilson is suing Australian publisher Bauer Media for defamation over several articles published in 2015 that the Australian-born actress said led to her film contracts being terminated. The articles said Wilson had lied about her name, age and upbringing in Australia.

On Tuesday, Wilson wiped away tears as she testified in the Supreme Court of Victoria, rejecting the publisher's argument that the stories were light-hearted and had no serious impact on her career.

The actress testified that the articles were "a deliberate, malicious take-down of me."

Wilson is suing for unspecified damages.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

