Flight took off with disruptive passenger despite red flags

HONOLULU (AP) " Despite raising possible red flags at Los Angeles International Airport, a man cited by airport police and traveling without any luggage or carry-on bags was allowed to board a flight to Hawaii.
Hours before the flight, airport police cited him after he opened a door that led to an airfield ramp.
While midair, 25-year-old Anil Uskanli was blocked from trying to access the front of the plane. According to a criminal complaint, flight attendants feared his laptop contained explosives, so fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane to Honolulu.
He is charged with interfering with a flight crew.
A federal magistrate judge in Honolulu on Monday ordered Uskanli to undergo a competency evaluation on the U.S. mainland.
Federal Public Defender Peter Wolff says he requested the exam partly because of actions described in the complaint.
