Giant emerald found by miners in Brazil

The emerald was found about 20 days ago, the mining company said. Photo / AP
Miners have found a 1.3m-tall emerald weighing more than 270kg in Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia.

Paulo Santana of Brazil's National Mineral Production Department said the emerald was found about 20 days ago by miners of the Bahia Mineral Co-operative.

He would not estimate the emerald's value. It was sold to a mine owner in the region.

The buyer's lawyer, Marcio Jandir, said by telephone his client wanted to exhibit the emerald in museums and libraries.

Santana said it was the second large emerald found in the region.

The first one was 290kg heavier and was valued at more than $US300 million when it was unearthed in 2001.

