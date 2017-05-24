Manchester attack: Olivia Campbell confirmed dead by mother

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Olivia Campbell, a 15-year-old, was killed in the Manchester terror attack, her mother said on Tuesday night.

Campbell's mother, Charlotte Campbell, paid tribute to her daughter on Facebook.

She said: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."

Twenty-two people died and 59 more were taken hospital after an explosive device was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

A heartbroken Mrs Campbell had broken down in tears on ITV's Good Morning Britain earlier in the day, when her daughter was missing.

She spoke of how she had not spoken to her daughter Olivia since she set off for the event.

"All I know is she was at the Manchester Arena with her friend watching Ariana Grande and she's not turned up yet."

"I can't get through to her. I've called the hospitals, I've called all the places, the hotels where people say that children have been taken.

"I've called the police. There's no news, I've just got to wait. I'm waiting at home just in case she turns up here," she told the morning programme.

Mrs Campbell last had contact with her daughter at 8.30pm on the night of the blast when Olivia thanked her for letting her go to the concert.

Mrs Campbell said social media had been "wonderful" and earlier thanked those who helped with the search.

"I've had people messaging me saying 'Look, we've got her photo and we're out looking for her - we'll get in contact with you if we see her'."

Many children and young people are among the dead and missing. Desperate parents spent the night searching for missing loved ones, flooding social media with images as they tried to trace them.

The first victim was named as college student Georgina Callander.

The 18-year-old "superfan", from Whittle-le-Woods in Lancashire, had met her idol in 2015 and had posted excitedly about the moment on Instagram.

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland, Lancashire has also been confirmed dead after becoming separated from her mother Lisa and sister Ashlee Bromwich, who is in her 20s. They are both being treated for shrapnel injuries.

Tributes have also been paid to 26-year-old John Atkinson from Bury, who was named by friends on Facebook as a victim.

- Daily Telegraph UK