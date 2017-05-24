3:21pm Wed 24 May
Hasbro to hold first-ever convention for company's brands

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) " From G.I. Joe to My Little Pony, toy maker Hasbro says it's holding the first-ever convention to bring all of its brands together.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company says its HASCON family and fan event will be held in Providence in September. Tickets went on sale this week.

Among those scheduled to participate are 94-year-old Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee, YouTube stars Dude Perfect, actors who have voiced Transformers and My Little Pony cartoons and Candace Payne, who became a social media sensation with a Facebook video of herself in a Hasbro-made Chewbacca mask.

The toy company has been venturing more into the entertainment industry in recent years, capitalizing on brands such as Transformers, G.I. Joe., Monopoly and Magic: The Gathering to move into films, TV and video games.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

