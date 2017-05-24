SAN ANTONIO (AP) " Golden State Warriors become first team to start playoffs 12-0, earning third straight trip to NBA Finals.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
SAN ANTONIO (AP) " Golden State Warriors become first team to start playoffs 12-0, earning third straight trip to NBA Finals.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 24 May 2017 15:21:46 Processing Time: 434ms