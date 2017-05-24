2:36pm Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Nashville Predators advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time, beating Anaheim 6-3 in Game 6.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) " Nashville Predators advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time, beating Anaheim 6-3 in Game 6.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 24 May 2017 15:10:52 Processing Time: 32ms