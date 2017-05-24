Woman climbs to the top of Mount Everest twice in five days in amazing record-breaking effort

Climbing to the summit of Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak, is an endeavour only a special few can pull off once-in-a-lifetime, so doing it twice in five days is superhuman.

It's what Indian mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa did at the weekend when she unfurled her country's flag at 8848 metes above sea level on May 21, just days after doing the same thing.

She had reached the peak three days earlier, before heading back down to do the arduous trek all over again.

Her dual climb was completed in 118 hours and 15 minutes. It marks the fastest double effort by a woman.

Conditions on Everest are notoriously unpredictable and harsh. An Australian climber died at the weekend while trying to reach the summit, after suffering suspected altitude sickness.

The death toll during the current season stands at five.

Jamsenpa's record-breaking effort began with a blessing from the Dalai Lama in April, before she knocked over a month of fitness training before setting off.

The 37-year-old mother of two reached the top on May 16 and then again on Sunday. It marks her fifth successful climb to Mount Everest's summit.

Her latest endeavour smashes her previous record of climbing to the top twice in 10 days, which she achieved in 2011.

Congratulations to Smt. Anshu Jamsenpa of Arunachal Pradesh on becoming the 1st Indian woman to scale the Mount #Everest for fourth time. pic.twitter.com/AlexTomrGd — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 16, 2017

Everest Summitter Association boss Lhakpa Rangdu Sherpa confirmed Jamsenpa's record-setting climb from Everest Base Camp on Sunday.

Five other climbers have managed to reach the top twice in two seasons - all of them Sherpas.

After Jamsenpa's ascents have been certified by the ministry of tourism in Nepal, the world record will be official.

- news.com.au