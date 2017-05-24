'Fake homeless woman' Micha Leigh Dominguez arrested

Dressed in activewear and sporting a T-shirt that reads "I train while you sleep", she looks like a middle class American going out for a run.

But the woman captured jogging in viral video is not out to burn calories. Dashing in and out of traffic, she is allegedly begging for cash from drivers stopped at the busy intersection - much to the outrage of the men filming.

"How much did you make today? How much is that bag?" one of the men can be heard asking after following the woman to her car, a shiny black Fiat, parked in a nearby McDonald's car park.

"This is wrong. You're taking people's money. What year is that vehicle? You're begging for money, why do you do that? You own a car, you're not homeless. Some people are really homeless and need help."

The woman, who has since been identified as Virginia's Micha Leigh Dominguez, retorts:

"You think that people stand out here because they're homeless?" adding that the reason she is begging is "because I have a disability".

This prompts a further outpouring of scorn from the man filming the video, which was viewed more than two million times before it was taken down by YouTube.

"What is the nature of your disability?" he demands, prompting the response: "None of your business."



Dominguez appears to be holding a sign while panhandling at the intersection of Broad Street and Glenside Drive in Henrico. The film maker alleges that the sign states that she is homeless.

She then tries to seek refuge at the McDonald's drive-thru window as the men pursue her, demanding answers.

After going viral on Monday, the 40-year-old was arrested and charged with three counts of throwing a missile at a moving vehicle, for allegedly lobbing full Gatorade bottles at motorists, WTVR reports.

"Upon arrival the officers located the female complainant in the parking lot near the IHOP restaurant. The complainant advised officers that while standing in the median, several people began harassing her and videotaping her," Henrico Police Lieutenant Richard Cosby told the station.

"While speaking with the complainant, the officers were approached by another woman who told officers that the subject they were talking with had thrown items at their cars while in the parking lot, and that the incident had been videotaped, which was subsequently shared with the officers."

