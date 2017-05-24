The Latest: Ousted leader Park in court at start of trial

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " The Latest on the bribery trial of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has entered the Seoul court for the opening of her corruption trial.

The hearing at the Seoul Central District Court is Park's first public appearance since she was jailed March 31. She walked with her eyes downcast after emerging from a bus in handcuffs and was escorted into the courtroom by police.

She has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power and could be imprisoned for life if convicted.

Park was removed from office in March by the Constitutional Court, which upheld the December impeachment by lawmakers after massive street protests over the corruption allegations began last October.