12:00pm Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

UN envoy: Liberation of Mosul 'imminent,' IS days numbered

UNITED NATIONS (AP) " The U.N. envoy for Iraq says the liberation of Mosul "is imminent" and the days of the Islamic State extremist groups self-declared caliphate "are numbered."

But Jan Kubis told the Security Council on Monday that despite progress fighting remains "a tremendous challenge," with IS fighters increasingly using civilians as human shields.

He said operations are shifting to the remaining areas and pockets where IS extremists are still present including along the border with Syria.

Kubis said a dual focus must be maintained on the immediate challenges of defeating the extremist group and preparing for the liberation, stabilization and rehabilitation of Iraq.

Iraqi forces, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, officially launched the operation to retake Mosul in October. The east was liberated in January and the fight for the west continues.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 24 May 2017 12:04:22 Processing Time: 19ms