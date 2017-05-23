How newspapers reported Manchester attack

The worst terror attack to hit Britain since the July 2005 London bombings has sent shockwaves around the world, after 22 people were killed in an explosion an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
Police were called to reports of an explosion at 10.33pm, shortly after Grande, the US singer, had finished her performance as thousands of people streamed out of the Arena, according to Daily Telegraph.
Here's how the tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world:
The Daily Telegraph
TELEGRAPH: Troops on the streets in race to foil second terror attack #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KU9UxVUjz5— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2017
The Daily Mirror
MIRROR: Killed by evil #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/sjCKoQQP0X— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2017
The Times
THE TIMES: Libya terror link #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Hbq6eM8aRB— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2017
The Guardian
Young lives stolen by terror— Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) May 23, 2017
Tomorrow's Guardian pic.twitter.com/taL8Eh18hR
The Sun
THE SUN: Pure Evil #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ugGLS8iYXv— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2017
Metro
METRO: Now they kill our little girls #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/0rCc2Okbts— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2017
Yorkshire Post
Tomorrow's @yorkshirepost front page @hendopolis @suttonnick #tomorrowspaperstoday #yplive @BBCPapers @Skypapers pic.twitter.com/OoW38cMmfs— Mike Gaunt (@mikegauntdesign) May 23, 2017
The Scotsman
THE SCOTSMAN: Threat level raised to highest as troops called in after attack #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/L91MviS2vZ— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2017
Eastern Daily Press
Tomorrow's @EDP24 front. #tomorrowspaperstoday #WeStandTogether @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/ahxE0Gfwud— David Powles (@David_Powles) May 23, 2017
The National
THE NATIONAL: We ❤️ Manchester #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/YJ4HYuuywx— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2017
Die Welt
"Manchester United": Tomorrow's Front Page of @welt kompakt. #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/nJygcjnq9Z— Jörgen Camrath (@uniwave) May 23, 2017
Sydney Morning Herald
Today's front page of the Herald https://t.co/eEH8m1plEu pic.twitter.com/aJAS9jhu1L— smh.com.au (@smh) May 23, 2017
Canberra Times
Today's front page leads on the Manchester attack with @NickdMiller pic.twitter.com/xwpUQdwdsA— Canberra Times (@canberratimes) May 23, 2017