How newspapers reported Manchester attack

The worst terror attack to hit Britain since the July 2005 London bombings has sent shockwaves around the world, after 22 people were killed in an explosion an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Police were called to reports of an explosion at 10.33pm, shortly after Grande, the US singer, had finished her performance as thousands of people streamed out of the Arena, according to Daily Telegraph.

Here's how the tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world:

The Daily Telegraph


The Daily Mirror


The Times


The Guardian


The Sun


Metro


Yorkshire Post


The Scotsman


Eastern Daily Press


The National


Die Welt


Sydney Morning Herald


Canberra Times


- Daily Telegraph UK

