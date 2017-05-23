How newspapers reported Manchester attack

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

The worst terror attack to hit Britain since the July 2005 London bombings has sent shockwaves around the world, after 22 people were killed in an explosion an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Police were called to reports of an explosion at 10.33pm, shortly after Grande, the US singer, had finished her performance as thousands of people streamed out of the Arena, according to Daily Telegraph.

Here's how the tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world:

The Daily Telegraph

TELEGRAPH: Troops on the streets in race to foil second terror attack #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KU9UxVUjz5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2017

The Daily Mirror

The Times

The Guardian

Young lives stolen by terror

Tomorrow's Guardian pic.twitter.com/taL8Eh18hR — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) May 23, 2017

The Sun

Metro

METRO: Now they kill our little girls #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/0rCc2Okbts — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2017

Yorkshire Post

The Scotsman

THE SCOTSMAN: Threat level raised to highest as troops called in after attack #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/L91MviS2vZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 23, 2017

Eastern Daily Press

The National

Die Welt

Sydney Morning Herald

Canberra Times

Today's front page leads on the Manchester attack with @NickdMiller pic.twitter.com/xwpUQdwdsA — Canberra Times (@canberratimes) May 23, 2017

