Lawsuit: Fyre music fest more 'Hunger Games' than Coachella

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Litigation is piling up like bonfire kindling against organizers of the Fyre Festival that flamed out in a fiasco.
Lawsuits have been filed in federal courts in Los Angeles, New York and Miami in the past month as well as several state courts.
A class-action fraud case filed in Los Angeles seeks $100 million after the music festival fell apart in the Bahamas in April.
Attorney Mark Geragos says the event billed as "the cultural experience of the decade" was a "get-rich-quick scam."
He says participants promised five-star food and luxury accommodations were stiffed and left stranded on an island that was closer to "The Hunger Games" than a popular festival like Coachella.
Organizers of the event or their representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.
