LONDON (AP) " Police: 'a number of fatalities' at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
LONDON (AP) " Police: 'a number of fatalities' at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 24 May 2017 11:02:01 Processing Time: 773ms