11:02am Wed 24 May
Police: 'a number of fatalities' at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England

LONDON (AP) " Police: 'a number of fatalities' at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

