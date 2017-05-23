Man dies in California botulism outbreak from nacho-cheese

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) " One of at least 10 people apparently sickened by nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has died, health officials said Monday.

The officials confirmed the death but gave no other details, including when the person died.

California health officials say the illnesses appear caused by botulism carried in nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station in the Sacramento suburb of Walnut Grove.

In a statement, the California Department of Public Health said the container and cheese dip were removed May 5, and that authorities believe the contamination poses no further risk to the public.

Botulism, a kind of food poisoning, can lead to paralysis, breathing difficulty and sometimes death.

Authorities said Friday all 10 people sickened were hospitalized. Spokesmen with the state health agency said they had no immediate updates on the conditions of the nine surviving victims.