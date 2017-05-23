Ariana Grande's mother Joan 'escorted terrified fans to safety and comforted them backstage'

By Julia Pritchard

Ariana Grande's mother Joan immediately escorted terrified fans to safety backstage after the explosion was first heard at her daughter's concert in the Manchester Arena on Monday, according to TMZ.

The site reports that Joan had still been sitting in her seat on the front row when the bomb detonated in the venue's lobby after the show - and was quick to come to the aid of surrounding fans.

Fellow concert-goers reveal Joan had called as many as 10 children to follow her backstage, leading them to safety seconds after the attack that has killed 22 and left 119 injured.

The site reports that Joan had been preparing to visit her daughter backstage and congratulate her on another tour performance, when the suicide bomber targeted the sell-out concert.

Eye-witnesses state Joan, flanked by Ariana's security team, had then escorted a large group of fans sat close the stage out of the concert hall and into to the dressing rooms, the Daily Mail reported.

The singer's mother reportedly comforted the panicked youngsters there until they were safely evacuated by police, who arrived on the scene soon after.

The news comes after Ariana's drummer spoke about the "surreal" moment the singer and the rest of their band realised a bomb had detonated.

Aaron Spears detailed the first moments of the tragic incident to Fox News in Washington on Tuesday - which saw the musician discuss the 'heartbreaking' moment they realised it was an act of terror, in the presence of so many children.

The drummer went on to confirm the band were all safe, but admitted that the "painful memory will live with them all forever" in the message, posted to Twitter.

A suicide bomber had targeted Ariana's sell-out concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, leaving at least 22 dead and 119 more injured after the explosion rang out through the venue's lobby.

Aaron, Ariana and the rest of their team had been on their way back to their dressing room when they heard the bomb go off, before they were evacuated in a matter of seconds after the "surreal" moment.

The drummer sent his account of tragic attack to journalist Steve Chenevey at the news network, who subsequently shared it on social media for fans to read.

Aaron began of the chilling event: 'We finished the show and we were walking back to our dressing rooms and BOOM!!!'

Explaining their confusion, he continued: "We could hear people we had no idea what it was... There was all kinds of speculation as to what was going on...

"Like 5 minutes after getting to the room, security came in and informed us that we had to evacuate the building immediately.

"It was then that we realised this was serious. Initially we thought that the sound was all kinds of things but it didn't hit that this was a bomb until we were evacuated and they told us exactly what was going on."

The drummer went on to pen the band's devastation upon hearing the news - as they were aware so many children and teenagers had been present at the gig.

He continued: "It's so heartbreaking because so many little ones attend our shows... I just keep thinking about them."

Aaron finished his statement by confirming to fans that the singer and the rest of the team escaped unharmed - but that they will forever be mentally scarred by the shocking attack, that has killed 22 and injured 119.

"I'm extremely thankful that no one on the touring crew was physically hurt but this painful memory will live with us all forever,' he concluded. 'I'm still just in disbelief... It's so surreal..."

Ariana has remained silent on social media since telling fans she felt 'broken' and was 'so so sorry' following the attack at her concert on Monday.

The singer, 23, wrote in an emotional tweet after the event: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, [I] am so so sorry. [I] don't have words."

Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, then added: "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act."

He went on to thank authorities in Manchester for their rapid response to the disastrous occurrence, added: "We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Ariana has since suspended the entire European leg of her The Dangerous Woman Tour, with TMZ reporting the singer is "incapable" of performing her next planned date in London on Thursday night.

Organisers are said to be "deeply concerned about security" in the wake of the attack.

The singer was due to perform in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland over the coming weeks.

A father has told of the chilling last words Ariana told the crowd at Manchester Arena before the explosion went off.

He told the BBC: "Ariana said: 'Bye bye Manchester!' The lights came on then there was two big noises and people started running and shouting.

"When the doors opened I saw blood on the floor and two injured people. Blood all over their faces. A lot of people were in shock."

Concertgoers who witnessed the carnage said that at about 10:35pm, a pair of loud explosions were heard in the building.

Majid Khan, 22, said that "a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena."

Father-of-two Shaun Hunter, who brought his daughters, ages 12 and 10 to the show, said there was "a stampede" of attendees toward the exits after the explosion. He noted, "I saw one bloke carrying his daughter - she was bleeding."

Robert Tempkin, 22, described the situation that unfolded amid the disaster: "Everyone was screaming and running ... there were coats and people's phones on the floor. People just dropped everything."

He said that after the initial explosion, "essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."

Manchester's Victoria station was evacuated, with all trains canceled following the incident.

The explosion is Britain's deadliest attack since 52 people died in the July 7, 2005 terror attack on the London Underground.

Responses were flooding in from international leaders.

"This incident, this attack, is especially vile, especially criminal, especially horrific because it appears to have been deliberately directed at teenagers," Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

"This is an attack on innocents. Surely there is no crime more reprehensible than the murder of children. This is a direct and brutal attack on young people everywhere, on freedom everywhere."

Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said, "I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and families of the deceased and my prayers to a swift recovery for the wounded.

"Japan stands in solidarity with the people of the U.K.," while addressing the possible connection to terrorism. "If this is a terrorist attack, such abhorrent acts of terrorism cannot be justified for any reason, and Japan firmly condemns such an act of terrorism."

Grande's tour, her third time hitting the international concert circuit, kicked off with a February show in Phoenix.

Further stops on her immediate concert trail included scheduled dates in Antwerp, Belgium; Lodz, Poland and Frankfurt, Germany. The tour was slated to extend through fall, wrapping up September 21 at Hong Kong's AsiaWorld-Arena.

Now celebrities from the worlds of music, film and entertainment have passed on their condolences following the devastating incident which will hugely affect the way concerts are kept secure in UK in the future.

Former footballer David Beckham, who became a global sports superstar playing for Manchester United, posted on Facebook: "Heartbreaking news from Manchester.

"As a father and a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy..."

His wife, former Spice Girl Victoria - who lived in Manchester at the beginning of their marriage, added: "My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night."

One of the world's biggest performers - Taylor Swift - who packs out arenas across the world revealed she had been left devastated by the attack.

She wrote to her fans: "My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love."

Another star due to go out on a world tour later this year, Katy Perry, also responded on the micro blogging site: "Praying for everyone at @arianagrande's show... Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world."

Many of the stars speaking out were from Manchester, one of the UK's most famous hubs for music.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher wrote: "In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in Manchester. Sending Love and Light to all the families involved."

- Daily Mail