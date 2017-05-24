Australian music teacher jailed for five years after indecently filming students

A music teacher with a fetish for stockings who indecently filmed his students has been sentenced to five years behind bars.

Christopher Ryan Jones, 32, pleaded guilty in the WA District Court to 62 offences committed against 40 girls, aged between six and 15, who attended West Australian primary and high schools.

Jones, who used his mobile phone to film the children, will be eligible for parole after serving three years in jail and had his sentence backdated to August 2015 when he went into custody.

Jones never intended to touch or further sexually abuse his victims, his lawyer has told a Perth court.

The WA District Court heard on Tuesday that Jones filmed girls even while other adults were around, including on a bus and at a shopping centre.

Some footage was also taken during music lessons when the girls had their legs apart while playing instruments.

He was caught after his phone was found at a school in August 2015 and police searched his home, finding child exploitation material.

Defence counsel Katherine Dowling said Jones never fantasised about having sex with children or indecently touching them.

She said he did not enjoy filming the students, but it was overridden by his "anticipated future gratification".

Dowling acknowledged it was a "gross betrayal of trust" but also said her client was ashamed and remorseful.

Prosecutor James Mactaggart said a lengthy jail term was needed to deter others.

- news.com.au