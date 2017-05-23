10:07am Wed 24 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' follow-up set for 2019 release

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Comedian turned filmmaker Jordan Peele is following up the remarkable success of "Get Out" with a provocative original thriller set for release in March 2019.

Universal Pictures announced the release date for Peele's untitled film on Monday.

Peele's buzzy directorial debut "Get Out" became a box office phenomenon this year grossing $229.6 million worldwide on a production budget of only $4.5 million.

Universal Pictures distributed "Get Out" and has since set a first look deal with Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 24 May 2017 11:07:25 Processing Time: 24ms