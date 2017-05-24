The Latest: 1 bullet found in suicide attempt turned killing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) " The Latest on a man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend while trying to kill himself (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

An Alaska prosecutor says authorities found one casing at the scene of a shooting that killed a woman when her boyfriend tried to kill himself and the bullet passed through his head and hit her.

Victor Sibson survived and has been charged with second-degree murder in the April 19 shooting of 22-year-old Brittanymae Haag at the couple's Anchorage apartment. Haag died at a hospital the same day.

Assistant District Attorney James Fayette says the bullet was recovered from Haag's chest during her autopsy " "powerfully corroborating one shot being fired."

A judge has entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of Sibson.

___

6 a.m.

A judge has entered a not guilty plea for an Alaska man accused of killing his girlfriend after he shot himself and the bullet traveled through his head and hit his girlfriend in the chest.

Prosecutors say Brittanymae Haag was trying to prevent Victor Carl Sibson from killing himself when she was shot.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2q2PjT4) that a judge on Sunday entered a not guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge on Sibson's behalf when he made a court appearance.

The 22-year-old Haag and the 21-year-old Sibson were hospitalized after the April 19 shooting. Haag died that day.

Sibson was jailed for lack of $250,000 bond.

He told the judge that he is unemployed and could not afford a lawyer.