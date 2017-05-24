BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) " Opposition lawmaker: Hugo Chavez's childhood home, government buildings set on fire in western Venezuela.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
BARINAS, Venezuela (AP) " Opposition lawmaker: Hugo Chavez's childhood home, government buildings set on fire in western Venezuela.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 24 May 2017 10:52:08 Processing Time: 26ms