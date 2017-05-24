Mother's frantic search for daughter after Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert

By Alex Matthews

A desperate mother broke down in tears as she made a TV appeal for her missing daughter who has not been in touch since the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Charlotte Campbell last heard from 15-year-old Olivia shortly before Ariana Grande came on stage at on Monday night.

Twenty two people were killed and 119 injured when explosions went off at the venue, with hundreds of people trying to get in touch with missing loved ones, according to Daily Mail.

Ms Campbell, who lives in Manchester said: "I'm heartbroken at the moment because I don't know where she is.

"I don't know if she's alive even yet. 'Olivia mummy loves you please just phone me and come home please.'"

Ms Campbell last had contact with her daughter at 8.30pm when the teenager thanked her for letting her go to the concert.

Like hundreds of other families, she now faces a distressing wait for news.

The mother said: "I've tried all the hospitals, no one has got her on record of being there yet.

"I'm waiting for a phonecall back from police with an update and she's not at any of the hotels where children are supposed to be at the moment."

"Every possible scenario [is going through my head], like she's going to walk through this door at any minute, like she has no idea what's going on.

"That she's at a hospital somewhere, wanting me but no one can get hold of me because they don't know who she is. Or that she's dead. But I just don't know.

"She was with her friend Adam - Adam was found about half an hour ago, he's in hospital but Olivia has not been found yet.

"Her dad is actually in Manchester looking for her. I've got friends out looking for her, I've got people I don't even know out looking for her.

"I've got people messaging me saying 'Look, we've got her photo and we're out looking for her - we'll get in contact with you if we see her'.

"I'm just hearing nothing - her phone's dead."

She posted a picture of her daughter on Facebook saying "please share my daughter is still missing with no news on her".

Ms Campbell said social media had been "wonderful" and thanked those who were helping with the search.

Video footage of the carnage last night showed thousands of people fleeing in tears from the venue, many covered in blood.

One eye witness said she heard a "massive bang" and saw a "stampede" of people sprint out of the venue with one girl shouting "I don't know where my sister is".

There were reports online that more than 50 children that left the stadium without guardians have been taken to the nearby Holiday Inn.

Thousands of social media users started using the hashtag #ManchesterMissing to circulate images of missing concert-goers in a desperate bid to track them down.

Manchester Police have set up an emergency number - 0161 856 9400 - for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area.

Facebook has also activated its safety check feature, which allows people close to the arena to confirm whether they are safe or not.

