The Latest: Mark Zuckerberg visits Rhode Island school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) " The Latest on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's visit to New England (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has visited a Rhode Island public school and met with the governor to talk about education initiatives.

WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qaCoKU) that Zuckerberg visited Del Sesto Middle School in Providence on Monday. The school posted pictures on Facebook showing him and his wife, Priscilla Chan, touring classrooms.

The couple also met with Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo. Raimondo's office says they talked about the state's work to create a statewide "personalized learning" initiative.

The couple's organization has given donations to the state Office of Innovation to help with the effort.

The 33-year-old billionaire has been on a quest this year to go to every state he hasn't previously visited. In a Facebook posting Sunday from Newport, Rhode Island, he said the trips are "to get a broader perspective."

9:48 a.m.

A Massachusetts woman says she was surprised to bump into Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg while walking on a crowded sidewalk in the seaside city of Newport, Rhode Island.

Gisele Borghani (bor-GAHN'-ee) says she and her family were walking to the beach Sunday when they nearly ran into Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

She says two bodyguards were following about 10 feet behind them, but otherwise, "they were just minding their own business like two normal people."

Continued below.

Related Content NHS tainted blood killed 2000, scandal uncovered in documentary Political roundup: When, where and how to protest Your Views: Readers' letters

The 33-year-old billionaire has been on a quest this year to visit every state he hadn't before, and in a Facebook posting Sunday from Newport said the trips were "to get a broader perspective."

Borghani says Chan was wearing a baseball cap from Maine, where the couple was spotted a few days ago.

6:49 a.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his quest this year to visit every state he hadn't before is about building relationships, not politics.

The 33-year-old billionaire says in a Facebook post that some users have asked if the trip means he's running for public office. Zuckerberg says he's not running for anything. Instead, he says the visits around the country are in order "to get a broader perspective."

He says Facebook is looking to connect users beyond people they already know. He writes that it may be important that the platform connects users to "people you should know." He describes those as people outside a user's social circle that as he says "provide a new source of support and inspiration."

Zuckerberg says Facebook is exploring models for building those connections.