'I've got a dog here': Dog a viral sensation after interrupting live news broadcast

A dog has become a viral sensation after interrupting a newsreader during a live news broadcast in Russia.

The anchor, Linarte, was presenting the news when she became startled at a dog's bark in the studio.

The adorable black labrador then ran over to Linarte, distracting her from the news.

"I've got a dog here,'' Linarte said in Russian. "What is this dog doing in the studio?"

Not settled with its brief appearance, the labrador then climbed up on the desk next to Linarte to show off to the world.

The friendly lab has gone viral after its cheeky antics on Russian TV. Photo / MTRK Mir/Youtube
The friendly lab received a quick pat before Linarte revealed she was a cat lady.

"I actually prefer cats,'' she told the audience.

The station followed up by saying the dog was on set with another show guest and got loose.

The video, which was posted on YouTube, has been viewed by more than 3 million people.

- NZ Herald

