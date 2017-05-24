9:08am Wed 24 May
AP NewsAlert

WASHINGTON (AP) " Top House Democrat: Documents show Flynn apparently lied to US security clearance investigators on foreign payments.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

