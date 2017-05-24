Boeing and Arconic climb while Halliburton declines

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Ford Motor Co., up 23 cents to $11.10
The automaker replaced CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, the head of its mobility business.
Boeing Co., up $2.91 to $183.67
Defense and aerospace companies rose after President Donald Trump approved a large sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia.
Huntsman Corp., down 56 cents to $26.15
The chemicals company agreed to combine with Clariant of Switzerland.
Arconic Inc., up 5 cents to $27.63
The aluminum products company resolved a proxy fight with investment firm Elliott Management.
Halliburton Co., down 66 cents to $47.12
The price of oil continued to rise, but energy companies traded lower.
Qualcomm Inc., up $1.61 to $59.28
The technology sector, a hot corner of the market this year, posted further gains.
Amgen Inc., down $3.49 to $153.02
Investors were concerned about side effects in a study of the company's osteoporosis drug Evenity.
Nutraceutical International Corp., up $14.15 to $42.15
The company agreed to be bought by private equity firm HGGC for $41.80 a share in cash.
