Cyprus president: Talks proposal could bring swift results

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) " The Greek Cypriot president of ethnically divided Cyprus is urging Turkish Cypriots to accept his proposal to deal first with the toughest issues holding back progress in troubled reunification talks rather than trying to address everything in one go.

President Nicos Anastasiades said in a televised address Monday that a peace deal could come much quickly than expected, if the issues of post-reunification security and how much territory each side would administer are settled before other issues such as governance are taken up.

The talks are now at a standstill while both sides try to set the terms for a final summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Anastasiades says Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci's proposal to dive into a give-and-take process on all issues at the summit would lead nowhere.