How newspapers reported the Manchester Arena attack at Ariana Grande concert

The worst terror attack to hit Britain since the July 2005 London bombings sent shockwaves around the world, after 22 people were killed in an explosion an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Police were called to reports of an explosion at 10.33pm, shortly after US singer Grande had finished her performance as thousands of people streamed out of the Arena.

Britain's newspapers rushed to change their front pages for their final editions. Here's how tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world:

Manchester Evening News


The Daily Telegraph


The Daily Mirror


The Times


The Guardian


The Sun


The Metro


The Press and Journal


The Herald


Around the world

New York Post


New York Times

Daily News

Newsday

The Washington Post

O Globo

Toronto Sun

Toronto Star

- Daily Telegraph UK

