How newspapers reported the Manchester Arena attack at Ariana Grande concert

The worst terror attack to hit Britain since the July 2005 London bombings sent shockwaves around the world, after 22 people were killed in an explosion an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Police were called to reports of an explosion at 10.33pm, shortly after US singer Grande had finished her performance as thousands of people streamed out of the Arena.

Britain's newspapers rushed to change their front pages for their final editions. Here's how tragedy was reported by newspapers in the UK and around the world:

Manchester Evening News

One of Manchester's saddest days. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/hwMYituteJ — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017

The Daily Telegraph

This morning's final edition Telegraph front pic.twitter.com/waH5JjToXa — Barney Henderson (@barneyhenderson) May 23, 2017

The Daily Mirror

The Times

The Guardian

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 23.05.17 - Murder in Manchester: at least 19 die in arena attack pic.twitter.com/SCqddBZdvb — The Guardian (@guardian) May 23, 2017

The Sun

Good morning from The Scottish Sun. Here's a look at today's front page: https://t.co/ZAJmIsBiIs #scotpapers pic.twitter.com/wgGio6mgU2 — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) May 23, 2017

The Metro

The Press and Journal

The Herald

LATE EDITION: Tuesday's front page of The Herald. pic.twitter.com/C9yTGQ0fYi — HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) May 23, 2017

Around the world

New York Post

New York Times

Daily News

Newsday

The Washington Post

O Globo

Toronto Sun

Toronto Star

