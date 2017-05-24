Ariana Grande Manchester concert attack: Police swoop on bomber's home

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Police have swooped on the home of the man they believe carried out the horrific terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Authorities named Salman Abedi, 22, as the man who detonated an improvised explosive device inside Manchester Arena at the end of the US pop star's concert on Monday night.

The bomb blast killed 22 people and injured a further 59. Mr Abedi also died in the explosion.

Officers blew the door off his red-brick, semi-detached home in the Manchester suburb of Fallowfield on Tuesday in a controlled explosion designed to give them safe access to the property.

Inside, police found a disturbing clue. Forensic officers were pictured carrying out a copy of a booklet entitled "Know Your Chemicals".

Police said Mr Abedi created a homemade bomb, that was deliberately detonated as concertgoers were leaving Manchester Arena after Grande's performance in order to inflict maximum damage.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The suspect was a Manchester-born man of Libyan descent who was known to police and security services, The Guardian reported. He was the second youngest of four children.

Neighbours told the Manchester Evening News that he was an abrasive, tall and skinny young man who was often seen wearing traditional Islamic clothing.

His Libyan parents, who have lived in south Manchester for at least 10 years according to The Daily Telegraph of London, fled the regime of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

His father, Abu Ismael, worked as a handyman in the city.

"Abu Ismael will be terribly distraught," a member of Manchester's Libyan community told The Guardian.

"He was always very confrontational with jihadi ideology, and this ISIS [Islamic State] thing isn't even jihad, it's criminality. The family will be devastated.

It is not yet known whether Ms Abedi acted alone in carrying out the deadly attack, but an unidentified 23-year-old man has also been arrested in Manchester in relation to the bombing.

Officers also searched the home of his brother Ismael in the Manchester area of Chorlton.

