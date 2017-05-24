Ariana Grande Manchester concert attack: 'Terrorists will never win'

By Regan Schoultz

They came from across from Manchester, across Britain and across the world to stand in unity.

Teenagers, the elderly, Muslim, Christians, children, people from all races, ethnicities and backgrounds gathered at Albert Square in Manchester to hold vigil for those who, less than 24 hours earlier, died in last night's horrific terrorist attack.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi took the lives of 22 innocent victims - including an 8-year-old girl - and injured a further 59 people as they left an Ariana Grande concert in north Manchester.

After the attack, terror ripped through the city as parents desperately searched for their children and the 21,000 concert attendees struggled to get to safety.

As the day (local time) drew to a close, however, standing side by side, shoulder to shoulder, the people of Manchester were united in their grief and eager to stand strong in the face of terrorism.

Many carried signs and banners reading "I love Manchester". Others clutched flowers and photos of victims.

Bishop of Manchester, James Prince Lee, began the vigil by saying the terrorists would never win. That sentiment was felt throughout the crowd as a cheer rang out.

Then Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told the crowd: "We thought this was a day we would never see."

He labelled the terrorist attack as an "unthinkable act" and went on to say "we must all live in harmony together".



Third to speak was poet Tony Walsh who gave a moving rendition of his poem This Is The Place.

The poem captured a recurring theme of how the area will not be cowed by extremism.

Again the crowed roared in approval.

Then there was a minute of silence, a minute of respect and dedication to the victims of last night.

As the vigil drew to as close the crowd chanted "Manchester! Manchester!" as those who attended showed their determination to show their strength and solidarity.

- NZ Herald