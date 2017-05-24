Puerto Rico university president faces jail amid strike

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) " A judge is threatening to arrest the president of Puerto Rico's largest public university if she doesn't reopen the institution, which has remained closed for nearly two months amid a student strike.

The judge has given Nivia Fernandez until Tuesday afternoon to open the gates to the University of Puerto Rico. Students have blocked the entrance since the end of March to protest millions of dollars in proposed budget cuts due to an economic crisis.

Fernandez earlier had asked police and justice department officials to intervene, but they have refused. The judge says more steps are needed to open the institution.

Monday's ruling follows a court order that officials reopen the university on May 11. Students voted earlier this month to indefinitely extend the strike.