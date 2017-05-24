Manchester blast: A city in mourning as it grapples with murder of children

By Regan Schoultz

Manchester is a city in shock.

A keen sense of loss is palpable on the streets.

Today the city is quiet, the people subdued, reeling from last night's terrorist attack that killed 22 innocents - including an 8-year-old girl - and injured a further 59 people.

The Manchester Arena, where last night there was chaos as frantic parents tried to find their children and 21,000 tried to escape to safety, today is empty, cordoned off as police try to piece together what happened.

Further away from the arena where on most mornings crowds would have been going about their everyday lives, today are police carrying rifles, patrolling the streets.

The attack, claimed by Isis, happened at 10.30pm after a concert by singer Ariana Grande. It targeted children, teenagers and adults alike.

The suicide bomber, identified as Salman Abedi, set off an improvised explosive device made of nails and bolts as concertgoers left the arena.

His first victim to be named was Georgina Callander, 18. The second was 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.

But even as the city struggles with its grief, people are coming together in love and support.

The Sikh community formed a parade and marched to St Ann's Square to pay their respects. They offered their support, financially and otherwise and opened their temples to those affected.

Thousands joined a vigil in Manchester's Albert Square to commemorate those who lost their lives.

My view just before the vigil began. This is what Manchester is all about. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/9CRL6JnbQx — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 23, 2017

In grief the Manchester and Britain are united.

- NZ Herald