WASHINGTON (AP) " Flynn's letter to Senate committee cites 'escalating public frenzy' in refusing to turn over records in Russia probe.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " Flynn's letter to Senate committee cites 'escalating public frenzy' in refusing to turn over records in Russia probe.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 24 May 2017 06:27:35 Processing Time: 7ms