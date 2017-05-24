4:10am Wed 24 May
Lawyer fee award overturned in international custody case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) " A court has overturned a nearly $90,000 award for lawyer fees in an international child custody dispute between a Connecticut financier and a British television host.

The Connecticut Appellate Court ruled Monday in the custody case between Peter Rinfret (RIHN'-fray) and Melissa Porter.

Rinfret is chief executive of Boston-based telecommunications company Flyp Inc. Porter is known for hosting the BBC's "To Buy or Not to Buy" and "Escape to the Country."

A lower-court judge awarded Porter the attorney fees after Rinfret withdrew a child custody lawsuit the judge said was filed in "bad faith." The appellate court overturned that ruling.

Rinfret and Porter once lived together in Greenwich, Connecticut, and had a son in 2010. Porter now lives in London. Child custody proceedings remain pending in a British court.

