Cops: Man who cited extortion on child porn site is arrested

TWINSBURG, Ohio (AP) " Authorities say an Ohio man who told police he visited a child pornography website and was now being extorted faces a child pornography charge.

The Summit County sheriff's office says 22-year-old Julius Mays, of Twinsburg, told police he entered his personal information on a child porn site and later got an email demanding $5,000 or he would be reported to the police.

The sheriff's office says he instead went to the Twinsburg Police Department.

Mays is now charged with the felony of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He could face more charges.

He's being held in jail and couldn't be reached for comment.

There's no public telephone listing for Mays or court records indicating whether he has an attorney.

