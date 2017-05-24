3:01am Wed 24 May
Saudi oil minister confident in extension of production cuts

BAGHDAD (AP) " Saudi Arabia's energy minister says he doesn't expect any objections to a nine-month extension to the output cut deal between OPEC and none-OPEC members through March 2018.

Khalid al-Falih says Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi gave the "green light" to the nine-month extension proposal on Monday in Baghdad.

Late last year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and none-OPEC members reached a deal to cut production by 1.8 million barrels a day for six months, staring from January.

Iraq committed to reduce daily production by 210,000 barrels to 4.351 million barrels.

OPEC and non-OPEC oil ministers will meet on Thursday in Vienna to discuss the extension.

