'Alt-right' leader loses gym membership after confrontation

A leading figure in the "alt-right" movement had his gym membership revoked after a Georgetown University professor confronted him during a workout and called him a neo-Nazi.

Professor C. Christine Fair told The Associated Press on Monday that the Old Town Sport&Health club in Alexandria, Virginia, informed her that it terminated the membership of white nationalist Richard Spencer following last Wednesday's confrontation.

The gym's general manager didn't immediately respond to a call for comment. Spencer told BuzzFeed the gym's decision was unfair and said he wasn't there to "do politics."

Spencer popularized the term "alt-right" to describe a fringe movement that's a loose mix of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-immigration views.

Fair said she would confront Spencer again even though she has received a slew of hateful message from internet trolls.

